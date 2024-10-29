Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,310 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.3% during the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 266,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE T opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
