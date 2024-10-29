Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.55 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

