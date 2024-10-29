Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.