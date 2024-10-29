Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,736 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

