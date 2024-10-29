Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 60281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Orcadian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.75. The company has a market cap of £3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of -2.29.

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

