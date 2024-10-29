Old Port Advisors Sells 333 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $85,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.2 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 391.31%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.