Old Port Advisors Sells 106 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.