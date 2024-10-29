Old Port Advisors Sells 1,052 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 175,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 199,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,246,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,142,343.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,072,238 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,067,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

