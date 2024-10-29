Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,422,000 after purchasing an additional 247,745 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after purchasing an additional 143,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after buying an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

