Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

