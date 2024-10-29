Old Port Advisors Acquires 561 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 107.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Southern by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 38,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 18,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

