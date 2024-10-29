Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,974,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 4,243,229 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

