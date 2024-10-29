OFS Capital (OFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 1.78. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

