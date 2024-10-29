OFG Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 46.5% annually over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

