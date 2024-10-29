Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Down 0.5 %
LON OSEC opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.45. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus AIM VCT 2
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Insiders Are Buying High-Yielding Delek Logistics Partners
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cameco Is the Leading Play on Nuclear Power, And It Pays to Own
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.