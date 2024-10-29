NYM (NYM) Price Reaches $0.0658 on Major Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, NYM has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $52.71 million and $999,625.68 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.35 or 0.99991334 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,863.47 or 0.99931706 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,157,280 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,157,279.967814 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.0652278 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,014,692.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

