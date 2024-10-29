NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.74.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.
