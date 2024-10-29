NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,703,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 31.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

