Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $547.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $512.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.77. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

