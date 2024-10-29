NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on November 15th

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NNN REIT stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

