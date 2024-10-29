NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on November 15th

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
NNN REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.
NNN REIT Trading Up 0.0 %
NNN REIT stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NNN
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NNN REIT
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Stock Call Options Surge: What It Means for Lithium
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Solar Stars: 2 Best-of-Breed Stocks in the Bargain Bin
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Seagate: 4 Reasons to Buy-the-Dip on the Sell-the-News Reaction
Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.