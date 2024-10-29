Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE:UBER opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

