Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

