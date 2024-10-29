Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $356.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $258.33 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

