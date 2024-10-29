NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 86.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

