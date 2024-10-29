Newmont (TSE:NGT) Downgraded to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGT. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

TSE:NGT opened at C$67.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.26.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of C$6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 5.509887 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

