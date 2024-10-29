Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $8.98. 3,239,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,506,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.