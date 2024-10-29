NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.27 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.27 billion and $227.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00006209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00037700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,546,484 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,994,663 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,217,364,739 with 1,216,813,364 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.17857886 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $145,867,878.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.