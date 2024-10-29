NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,058,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in NB Bancorp by 90.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 1,756.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 121,164 shares during the period.
NB Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.
