NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,058,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in NB Bancorp by 90.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 1,756.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 121,164 shares during the period.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other NB Bancorp news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,717. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,717. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,675. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NB Bancorp Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

