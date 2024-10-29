Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 54590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,191.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,831 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 582,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 518,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 92.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 687,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,400,000 after acquiring an additional 262,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

