MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $284.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
