Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Modiv Industrial

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,923.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth $143,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 million, a PE ratio of -37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.68%.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.