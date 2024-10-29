Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY24 guidance at $0.30-0.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.65 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

