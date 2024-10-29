Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.75.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,140,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

