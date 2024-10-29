MEG Energy (MEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
TSE MEG opened at C$25.43 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$22.79 and a 52-week high of C$33.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.
MEG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is 19.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.27.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
