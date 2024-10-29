MBA Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $99.08 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.