MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

