Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. Masco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.150 EPS.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

