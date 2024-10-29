Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

