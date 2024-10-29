LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

LUXHP opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

