Lumia Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.76 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumia has a total market cap of $79.76 million and $11.01 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lumia has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumia Token Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,954,574 tokens. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,954,574.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.05592777 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $12,260,493.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

