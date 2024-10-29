Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $307.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

