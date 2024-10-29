LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $264.30 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.77.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.