Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,859 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $197,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 49,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $267.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.31 and a 200-day moving average of $240.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.79 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

