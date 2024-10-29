Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Lotus Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOTWW remained flat at $0.27 on Monday. 5,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Lotus Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
