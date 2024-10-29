Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOTWW remained flat at $0.27 on Monday. 5,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Lotus Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

