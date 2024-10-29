Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 248.3% during the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 8,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

