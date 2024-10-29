Locus Chain Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $41.05 million and approximately $106,439.71 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

