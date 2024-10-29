Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138.33

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $138.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,140,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,123,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00425847 USD and is up 57.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $382.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
