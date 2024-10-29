Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Li Auto has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Shares of LI opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
