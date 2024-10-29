Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Li Auto has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

