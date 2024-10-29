Legacy Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

