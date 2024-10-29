Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Lear Trading Up 2.2 %

LEA opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 240.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.