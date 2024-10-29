KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.65. 1,385,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

